Donald Trump Jr. Accidentally Insults Dad Donald Trump While Ranting About 'D.C. Swamp Rat' Ron DeSantis

Some see DeSantis' bid as a backstabbing move, as the former host of The Apprentice insisted his endorsement of the congressman for governor is what helped him win.

"He was dead as a dog, he was a dead politician. He would have been working perhaps for a law firm or doing something else," Donald told reporters of how things were going for DeSantis prior to giving his support.

According to Politico, when the ex-POTUS was asked if he saw the politician's White House bid as a betrayal, he allegedly replied, "Yeah maybe, this guy was dead. He was dead as a doornail. … I might say that."