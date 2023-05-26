Donald Trump Jr. Accidentally Insults Dad Donald Trump While Ranting About 'D.C. Swamp Rat' Ron DeSantis
Whoops! Donald Trump Jr. had a slip-up during the Thursday, May 25, episode of his podcast, mistakenly referring to his own father, Donald Trump, instead of the former president's rival Ron DeSantis.
One day after the Florida governor, 44, officially announced he would be running in the 2024 presidential election — and therefore vying for the Republican nomination against the 76-year-old businessman — Donald Jr., 45, made it clear DeSantis isn't right for the job.
"Ron wants people to think that he’s ‘Trump Light’ or something like that — he’s not either on policy grounds or personality," the father-of-five insisted on "Triggered with Don Jr."
"Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian," the political activist said, accidentally naming his father instead of DeSantis. "The policies of a D.C. swamp rat ..."
The Trumps have been going after the conservative for quite some time, as Donald is allegedly annoyed his former pal is running against him.
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Wearing a Dress While Fishing With Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.: Photos
- Donald Trump Jr. Says Daddy Donald Complained About His Outrageous Hand Gestures: 'I Get Impassioned'
- Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Fox News for Not Inviting Him on in 9 Months: 'They're Trying to Do the America First Movement'
Some see DeSantis' bid as a backstabbing move, as the former host of The Apprentice insisted his endorsement of the congressman for governor is what helped him win.
"He was dead as a dog, he was a dead politician. He would have been working perhaps for a law firm or doing something else," Donald told reporters of how things were going for DeSantis prior to giving his support.
According to Politico, when the ex-POTUS was asked if he saw the politician's White House bid as a betrayal, he allegedly replied, "Yeah maybe, this guy was dead. He was dead as a doornail. … I might say that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Donald also shared a head-scratching post on Truth Social after DeSantis made his announcement.
"'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," he confusingly wrote.
He also dissed the hiccup in DeSantis' announcement, which was supposed to be via Twitter, though the app crashed. "Wow. The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!" declared the NYC native. "His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"