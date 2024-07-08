President Joe Biden Dares Disgruntled Democrats to 'Challenge' Him During Feisty Interview: 'Run Against Me'
President Joe Biden got visibly upset after people have been trying to get him out of the 2024 presidential race.
“I’m getting so frustrated by the elites … in the party,” he said during a feisty interview, which aired on Morning Joe on Monday, July 8. “With any of these guys who don’t think I should run — run against me.”
“Challenge me at the convention," he added.
Biden, 81, who recently made headlines for freezing up at the 2024 debate against Donald Trump, appeared to use notes during his interview, as shuffling could be heard on the phone call. “I’m reading from the list of lies,” he said while rattling off Trump's "lies."
He also touched upon using a screen while on the campaign trail.
“And now they’re talking about whether I use a prompter. Well, I did it all extemporaneously. Actually using prompters too, I don’t get that,” he said while laughing.
Biden also admitted he didn't do his best when arguing against Trump, 78, during the televised event.
“Look at my career, and I have not had many of those nights. It was a terrible night, and I really regret it happened,” Biden stated before poking fun at the ex-president.
“I’ve been out on the road so much all over the country, and while Trump is riding around in the golf cart,” he added. “He hadn’t been anywhere in 10 days. The idea that Donald Trump has gained in any substantial way as his argument to why he should be president is anywhere convincing as it was two weeks or three weeks ago — it’s just not there [sic]."
Though people are worried about what the future holds, the president feels like he's up for the job.
“All the data — all the data, shows that the average Democrat out there who voted — 14 million of them voted for me — still want me to be the nominee,” he said, adding that he has had a "neurological test every single day."
“Measure me [by] what I’ve done. And by the way, in terms of my neurological capacity, I had a physical, a neurological physical as well in February. It’s released," he continued.
Biden made it clear that he won't be stepping down anytime soon.
“The bottom line here is that we’re not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere. I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t absolutely believe that I am the best candidate,” he vowed.
“I haven’t lost. I beat him last time. I’ll beat him this time,” Biden said of Trump. “Look at his performance with debate. He lied.”
“He’s just a liar, and he hasn’t done a d--- thing since the debate. This is a guy who is an extreme candidate. I can’t think of a candidate in my lifetime, that’s been more extreme. He makes George Wallace look like a patriot," he concluded.