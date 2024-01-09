Whoopi Goldberg Abruptly Leaves 'The View' Set During Panelists' Discussion About Foot Fetishes: Watch

"So here’s some news I know you really want to hear," Goldberg quipped before introducing the Hot Topic. "A guy wrote into The Guardian's advice column because his wife always enjoyed how he gave her a foot massage until he admitted he had a foot fetish. Now, foot massages are off the table. He thinks it's a little weird that soon as he revealed that the massages also gave him pleasure, his wife withdrew. Is the idea of a fetish a turnoff for you?"

After the Sister Act star finished explaining the situation, her co-hosts jumped right into dishing their opinion on the matter — with Alyssa Farah Griffin admitting she "wishes" her husband, Justin, "had a foot fetish" and "wanted to give her foot rubs," noting: "That seems like a great problem to have."