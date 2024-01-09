Whoopi Goldberg Abruptly Leaves 'The View' Set During Panelists' Discussion About Foot Fetishes: Watch
Foot fetish conversations aren't Whoopi Goldberg's thing.
On the Tuesday, January 9, broadcast of The View, the 68-year-old couldn't make it through a discussion about feet, causing her to remove herself from the talk show table in an attempt to escape the subject at hand.
"So here’s some news I know you really want to hear," Goldberg quipped before introducing the Hot Topic. "A guy wrote into The Guardian's advice column because his wife always enjoyed how he gave her a foot massage until he admitted he had a foot fetish. Now, foot massages are off the table. He thinks it's a little weird that soon as he revealed that the massages also gave him pleasure, his wife withdrew. Is the idea of a fetish a turnoff for you?"
After the Sister Act star finished explaining the situation, her co-hosts jumped right into dishing their opinion on the matter — with Alyssa Farah Griffin admitting she "wishes" her husband, Justin, "had a foot fetish" and "wanted to give her foot rubs," noting: "That seems like a great problem to have."
Doubling down on her stance, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications claimed people should "entertain your partner's kink within reason."
Farah Griffin's remarks caused Goldberg to abruptly get up from the table and walk off screen, informing her fellow panelists: "Excuse me for a second, keep talking."
"Whoopi has left the building," Farah Griffin, 34, joked, as the ladies resumed their conversation.
Joy Behar — who notably received two foot massages from Matthew McConaughey, 54, during live episodes of The View in 2006 and 2023 — made sure to remind her costars and viewers of her top-notch toes.
"You know, not to brag, but my feet have created foot fetishes out there, so I can't really respond to this because I feel that I'm responsible for the fetishes," the comedian admitted before asking Goldberg why she decided to get up from the table.
"Because I was so enamored by what you were saying that I felt that I needed to take a breath so I could just get myself together so I could come back to the table," The Color Purple actress declared.
Behar, 81, chimed back in, joking, "see this is what my feet do to people."
"This is what this conversation does to people. It makes them get up and move. I don't care, because my feet are huge, and no one wants to touch them," Goldberg interjected, as a producer signaled to cut to a commercial break.