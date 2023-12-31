Donald Trump 'Will Be a Massive Complaining, Whining, Weak, Victim This Entire Coming Year,' Former Politician Predicts
Former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger revealed his political forecast for former President Donald Trump, and he doesn't envision a successful campaign for the real estate tycoon.
"Good morning. My 2024 prediction: Trump will be a massive complaining, belly-aching, whining, weak, soft, annoying, incredibly sheepish, victim this entire coming year. And his sheep will desperately look at him with googly eyes for inspiration as they mimic his victimness," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter.
Recently, Trump was banned from Colorado and Maine's 2024 presidential ballot and is currently facing criminal charges for attempting to overturn an election, mishandling classified documents and falsifying business records to conceal alleged affairs.
The Illinois native has been a vocal critic of the reality star, and Trump's reps previously slammed his commentary.
"Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud," Steven Cheung told an outlet. Cheung later claimed the former civil servant "disgraced his country," adding that Kizinger "disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out."
OK! previously reported Trump told journalists Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow that he doesn't think Joe Biden will win the 2024 election.
"I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do," he told Boyle and Marlow. "All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk."
Aside from Trump's views, his niece Mary Trump celebrated Colorado and Maine's decision to prevent Trump from winning their electoral votes.
"I do not reach this conclusion lightly. Democracy is sacred...I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment," she said on her Substack blog.
"H--- YEAH," the author admitted of the governments' decision. "NO ONE should give Donald a free pass ... not according to Section 3 of the 14th amendment — the Equal Protection clause."
The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for Donald's administration, has been critical of her former boss.
"As much as his campaign advisers would want it to be the economy, jobs, foreign policy, he keeps going back to the fact that he honestly is worried that he will end up in jail," Griffin said. "He needs to get elected president to pardon himself. So kind of his true colors are showing when he makes it all about Jack Smith and then puts a bow on it with the old 'rot in h---' at the end."