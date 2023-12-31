Donald Trump 'Will Be a Massive Complaining, Whining, Weak, Victim This Entire Coming Year,' Former Politician Predicts

"Good morning. My 2024 prediction: Trump will be a massive complaining, belly-aching, whining, weak, soft, annoying, incredibly sheepish, victim this entire coming year. And his sheep will desperately look at him with googly eyes for inspiration as they mimic his victimness," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter.

Recently, Trump was banned from Colorado and Maine's 2024 presidential ballot and is currently facing criminal charges for attempting to overturn an election, mishandling classified documents and falsifying business records to conceal alleged affairs.