'The View' Star Ana Navarro Scolds Production for Playing Music Over Guest VP Kamala Harris
Ana Navarro had an awkward moment during the Wednesday, January 17, episode of The View when she accused production of not being able to hear guest VP Kamala Harris.
During their conversation, the politician, 59, spoke about how it's crucial to provide access to medical care for pregnancy complications.
"Doctors are so afraid that they might be jailed because in places like Texas, a doctor can go to prison, women are developing sepsis, and it's only then that they're being treated in an emergency room," Harris said as music began to play in the studio before she finished her thought. "It's a real issue, it's one of the biggest issues in this election. Everyone has a role to play."
"Are you playing music over the Vice President of the United States?" she asked, before the camera cut to Whoopi Goldberg, who made a motion toward Navarro, prompting the actress to cut to commercial.
"Our thanks to the Vice President," she said. "We will be right back."
Elsewhere in the episode, Joy Behar asked Harris how she feels about the upcoming election and what she and President Joe Biden are doing to make sure they win for the second time.
“President Obama reportedly has said that he thinks the Biden campaign is too complacent when it comes to [Donald] Trump,” the co-host told the VP. “Representative Jim Clyburn has said the campaign isn’t breaking through the MAGA wall. Michelle Obama says she’s terrified, as we are, about the potential outcome of the election.”
“Now, are you scared?” Behar added. “What could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again? And what are you going to do to stop the crazies?”
“I am scared as heck!” Harris replied. “Which is why I’m traveling our country.”
“You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office: Either without an opponent or scared,” she continued. “So on all of those points, yes, we should ALL be scared.”
As OK! previously reported, Harris previously said it won't be easy to stay in the White House, as Trump is up in the polls.
"We’re going to have to earn our re-elect, there’s no doubt about it," Harris told CNN in a phone interview on Sunday, November 19.
"It is absolutely right in a democracy with free and fair elections that the candidates, the people who want to continue in leadership, have to make their case and have to make it effectively," she explained. "And that means communicating in such a way that the message is received about the accomplishments and what we care about."
"I have a great sense of duty and responsibility to do as much as I can, to be where the people are and to not only speak with them, but listen to them and let them know what we’ve accomplished," she added.