'The View' Star Ana Navarro Scolds Production for Playing Music Over Guest VP Kamala Harris

During their conversation, the politician, 59, spoke about how it's crucial to provide access to medical care for pregnancy complications.

"Doctors are so afraid that they might be jailed because in places like Texas, a doctor can go to prison, women are developing sepsis, and it's only then that they're being treated in an emergency room," Harris said as music began to play in the studio before she finished her thought. "It's a real issue, it's one of the biggest issues in this election. Everyone has a role to play."