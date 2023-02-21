Whoopi Goldberg Savagely Joins Don Lemon In Calling Nikki Haley Out Over Her Age: 'You're Not A New Generation...You're 51'

“It's not a new generation. She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same. She's saying the same BS,” the comedian continued. “I love the young kid, but the only way you get younger people to run is if you're out there talking to people saying 'run.' We're not going to vote for people who don't have our best interests at heart.”

Despite her remarks about Haley's age, Goldberg, unlike Lemon — who suggested Haley is too old to run for president in 2024 because she is “past her prime” — emphasized that a candidate's age doesn't matter as long as the politician can simply do the job at hand.