Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith Spotted at Coachella Before Actor’s Surprise Performance With J Balvin: Watch
Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith made a splash at Coachella 2024.
The estranged couple, who revealed their 2016 separation last year, both attended the first weekend of the California music festival where their daughter, Willow Smith, performed with Jon Batiste and the Oscar winner, 55, took the stage with J Balvin.
The matriarch, 52, took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses into her loved ones' performances at the star-filled event.
"About last night @willowsmith @jonbatiste," Jada gushed over the 23-year-old's big moment.
The Girls Trip alum also showed her support for Will as he surprised the audience with a performance of the song "Men in Black" with the Colombian singer.
The former Hollywood power couple's son Jaden Smith was also seen hanging out with Justin Bieber at the festival.
As OK! previously reported, Will and Jada shocked the world when the Bad Moms star revealed she and the Hitch actor had been separated for years.
"Why it fractured... that’s a lot of things ... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," Jada explained in a 2023 interview about why they decided to take time apart after being married since 1997.
- Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith Pose With Their Family for Easter Despite Separation and Martial Drama: Photo
- Will Smith Hit With Ticket After Police Caught Actor Speeding on Deadly Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu
- 'Cheerful' Chris Rock Arrives in L.A. on Oscar Weekend 2 Years After Infamous Will Smith Slap
"I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she continued before noting the two were still "trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership."
Despite the bombshell revelation, the King Richard star and the Red Table Talk host have recently been on better terms. "We’re staying together forever," Jada told Drew Barrymore in a 2023 sit-down about their supposed reconciliation. "I tried. We tried."
According to the Set It Off alum, Will slapping Chris Rock after the funny man made a joke about her during the live broadcast at the 2022 Oscars changed everything. “I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did,” Jada explained in an interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it," she admitted. "That moment of the s--- hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”