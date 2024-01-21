Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Still 'Consider Themselves an Important Team and Force in Hollywood' Despite Separation
According to an insider, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s split is not bringing them down — especially when it comes to the entertainment industry.
The source claimed the pair is staying positive despite the Red Table Talk host dropping the bombshell that she and the King Richard star have been separated since 2016.
The insider noted “they aren’t afraid of hard work” when it comes to their relationship and their careers.
“Yes, they’re separated, but they still consider themselves an important team and a force in Hollywood. Time will tell if that proves to be the case,” they added.
As OK! previously reported, despite the couple’s separation, Jada believes the two of them will never officially get a divorce.
While making an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on November 28, the 52-year-old confirmed she and the Oscar winner will continue to stay married.
"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Drew Barrymore said of Jada’s memoir, Worthy. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."
"We’re staying together forever," the actress said about her relationship with the Men in Black alum, 55. "I tried. We tried."
In another interview to promote her book, Jada explained how Will’s infamous Academy Awards slap actually “saved” their marriage.
“I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did,” she said of the night, where Will hit host Chris Rock for making a joke at her expense. “I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it.”
“That moment of the s--- hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” she shared. “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”
In response to the press tour, an insider revealed how Will felt about Jada airing their dirty laundry.
"It’s been so difficult for Will to stand by and hear all the things Jada’s been saying about him and their relationship," the insider noted.
"A part of Will wanted to believe they could work it out," they said. "Jada wrote in her tell-all that they were ‘basically broken up,’ but Will didn’t see it that way. No, they were giving each other space and figuring things out."
"Will loves Jada very much. Neither one of them wants a divorce," the source continued. "Right now, they’re both just trying to make sense of the mess that their marriage has become."
