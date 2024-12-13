Will Smith Declares He Doesn't Have 'S---' to Do With Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal: 'I've Got Enough of My Own Drama'
Men in Black star Will Smith is distancing himself from Sean "Diddy" Combs after photos of him and the disgraced music mogul went viral on social media.
The Academy Award-winning actor took the stage at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on Thursday, December 12, when he addressed the sold-out crowd about all the memes trolls have made of him and Combs.
“I don’t have s--- to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes,” Smith told the crowd.
Smith took it a step further and joked about being involved in any of the rapper's infamous "Freak-Off" parties. "I've never been to a 'Freak-Off,'" he said. "I've got enough of my own drama without being dragged into someone else's."
He also took the opportunity to take a jab at the fact feds found hundreds of bottles of baby oil in Combs' homes, saying he's "not a fan of the stuff."
Smith made it clear they are not close, telling the crowd, "That's the extent of it."
Combs was arrested on September 16 and subsequently charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
While his lawyers have repeatedly requested for a judge to grant him in-home detention on $50 million bond, he's been denied on the grounds that he is a potential "danger" to the public and a flight risk due to the severity of the charges.
He is expected to remain behind bars until his trial.
Attorneys for the 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records said the claims are baseless.
"These complaints are full of lies," the lawyers wrote in a statement, declining to elaborate. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."
Combs is currently detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
Others close to Combs have begun to get roped into the growing wave of accusations.
Rapper Jay-Z, who is married to Beyoncé, has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside the embattled music mogul.
The lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as a defendant, NBC News reported on Sunday, December 8. It was then refiled to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.