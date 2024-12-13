Will Smith Declares He Doesn't Have 'S---' to Do With Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal: 'I've Got Enough of My Own Drama'

“I don’t have s--- to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes,” Smith told the crowd.

Smith took it a step further and joked about being involved in any of the rapper's infamous "Freak-Off" parties. "I've never been to a 'Freak-Off,'" he said. "I've got enough of my own drama without being dragged into someone else's."

He also took the opportunity to take a jab at the fact feds found hundreds of bottles of baby oil in Combs' homes, saying he's "not a fan of the stuff."

Smith made it clear they are not close, telling the crowd, "That's the extent of it."