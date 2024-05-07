Will Smith's Alleged Trespasser Arrested After Showing Up at Actor's L.A. Home Twice in 1 Day
Will Smith had an unwanted visitor come to his Los Angeles home twice on Wednesday, May 1.
According to a report, a man named Robert Ogden was seen wandering around the gate entrance to his property, prompting his security team to call the police.
By the time the authorities arrived, the man in question had left. However, he returned that afternoon and managed to get past the gate.
Fortunately, the actor's security team apprehended him, with the cops coming once again and arresting Ogden on a misdemeanor charge. A news outlet claimed he was not allowed out on bail before seeing a judge due to fears he would return to the father-of-three's abode.
The Oscar winner, 55, wasn't home during the incident and hasn't addressed the drama.
It appears his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, doesn't live at the residence as the status of their marriage remains a mystery to the public.
As OK! reported, it was revealed in 2022 that the pair secretly separated in 2016, though they've said they have no desire to officially divorce.
The news broke after the father-of-three got up from his seat at the 2022 Oscars and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about the Gotham actress' shaved head.
While the ordeal had a negative effect on Will's career, his spouse claimed it actually improved their relationship.
"I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did. I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it," she spilled in an interview.
"That moment of the s--- hitting the fan is when you see where you really are," the star explained. "After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Being there with him that night, what I did know, was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife," Jada added in a separate chat. "And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side, always."
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a similar sentiment while helping Jada promote her memoir last year.
"Our union is a sloppy public experiment. It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love. As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life," he raved. "I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."
TMZ reported on the incident at the actor's house.