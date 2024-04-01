Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith Pose With Their Family for Easter Despite Separation and Martial Drama: Photo
Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith rang in the Easter holiday together!
The Hollywood A-listers, who revealed last year they had been separated since 2016, posed with each other and their extended family members as they all wore bunny ears with huge smiles plastered on their faces.
"It’s my Mom ‘n’em. Happy Easter errybody!" the patriarch, 55, wrote alongside the sweet photo shared to Instagram on Sunday, March 31, which featured Pinkett-Smith, 52, their kids Jaden Smith, 25, Willow Smith, 23, as well as his mother, Caroline Bright, his brother Harry, his ex-Sheree Zampino and their son Trey, 31. The Girls Trip star's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her husband, Rodney Norris, were also featured in the picture.
The get-together comes months after Pinkett-Smith dropped the bomb in her memoir about her and her longtime partner separating years ago. However, the Bad Moms star confusingly confirmed they would be staying a couple.
“I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did,” Pinkett-Smith recalled in a 2023 interview about the infamous interaction between the Hitch star and Chris Rock. "I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it."
"That moment of the s--- hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” she explained. “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”
The matriarch later doubled down on her statement about Smith, telling Drew Barrymore during an appearance on her talk show, "We’re staying together forever."
"You learn how to accept everyone else even when you’re dealing with their shadow,” the actress explained. “You just learn how to embrace the light of people as well as the shadow. I love Will as who he is. I’ve learned to love and embrace Chris as who he is. And myself as well. And that’s what it’s about. We’re all here just trying to figure it out."
“Yes, they’re separated, but they still consider themselves an important team and a force in Hollywood. Time will tell if that proves to be the case,” an insider claimed.
"Will loves Jada very much. Neither one of them wants a divorce," a separate source claimed. "Right now, they’re both just trying to make sense of the mess that their marriage has become."