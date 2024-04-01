Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith Pose With Their Family for Easter Despite Separation and Martial Drama: Photo

"It’s my Mom ‘n’em. Happy Easter errybody!" the patriarch, 55, wrote alongside the sweet photo shared to Instagram on Sunday, March 31, which featured Pinkett-Smith, 52, their kids Jaden Smith, 25, Willow Smith, 23, as well as his mother, Caroline Bright, his brother Harry, his ex-Sheree Zampino and their son Trey, 31. The Girls Trip star's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her husband, Rodney Norris, were also featured in the picture.

The get-together comes months after Pinkett-Smith dropped the bomb in her memoir about her and her longtime partner separating years ago. However, the Bad Moms star confusingly confirmed they would be staying a couple.