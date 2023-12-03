OK Magazine
Will Smith Admits He's Made 'Tons of Mistakes' in His Lifetime: 'I Am Deeply Human'

will smith
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 3 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Will Smith recently reflected on his life in the spotlight while at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Saturday, December 2.

“I have made tons of mistakes,” the star, who is known for his infamous Oscar slap and public marriage issues, said.

will smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith is a father-of-three.

“Fame is a unique monster. You can’t get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more,” Smith explained.

He added: “I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world.”

The father-of-three noted that he doesn’t want to “need” the approval of others to “stay focused on [his] mission.”

“And at the same time, I am deeply human. And I am in the process of perfecting my virtue,” he concluded.

will smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith is an Oscar-winning actor.

The insights on his life came after estranged wife Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed she and the King Richard actor have been separated since 2016.

Despite their messy relationship, the actress — who shares kids Willow Smith and Jaden Smith with Will — shared that the couple does not plan to divorce.

"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Drew Barrymore said of Jada memoir, Worthy, during her November 28, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."

"We’re staying together forever," Jada replied. "I tried. We tried."

will smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith share two children.

As OK! previously reported, the Bad Moms star recently dropped the bombshell that the pair had been separated for many years without the public knowing.

"We're still figuring it out," she said of her and the Men in Black alum’s relationship.

will smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith shares one child with ex Sheree Zampino.

"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," the Red Table Talk host added at the time.

"I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she explained while on Today. "The truth of the matter is I'm not leaving Will's side and he's not going to leave mine. We've been on a powerful quest. And I'm happier than I've ever been."

Source: OK!
Jada also confessed Will’s Oscar slap made her want to mend their relationship even more.

"Being there with him that night, what I did know, was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife," she stated on CBS Mornings. "And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side, always."

Page Six reported on Will's remarks.

