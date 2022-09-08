Star-Studded Line Up Of Guests Join Wynonna Judd's Upcoming Tour Following Mother Naomi's Alleged Suicide
Wynonna Judd is set to go on tour in loving memory of her mother Naomi Judd.
On Thursday, September 8, the Grammy-winning country artist announced an iconic lineup of famous friends to join her on The Judds: The Final Tour — which she has dedicated to the "life and legacy" of her mother, following her alleged suicide.
Martina McBride is set to join the entire tour as a special guest, with friends Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Faith Hill and others taking the stage on various nights throughout the month-long 11-date concert series.
The Judds will forever be missing a piece of their mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna, however the now solo-artist hopes to celebrate and honor her mother's with one last leg of performances.
“I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans," announced Wynonna in a press release. "I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”
“It’s so amazing to be included in honoring The Judds legacy as part of their final tour. I’m beyond excited for what’s sure to be an emotional, fun, and hit packed series of shows and to be joined by some of Country Music's biggest names,” added McBride.
OK! previously reported the 58-year-old revealing she was recording new music while coping with the death of her mother due to an alleged suicide.
On April 30, news outlets announced Naomi had taken her own life at the age of 76. An autopsy report later revealed the cause of death being a gunshot wound to the head.
The award-winning singer and actress had left a suicide note alongside her body. Naomi's family found their loving wife and mother's body on the very same day she was expected to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," stated her daughters while confirming their mother's tragic passing. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.