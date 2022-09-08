Star-Studded Line Up Of Guests Join Wynonna Judd's Upcoming Tour Following Mother Naomi's Alleged Suicide

Wynonna Judd is set to go on tour in loving memory of her mother Naomi Judd.

On Thursday, September 8, the Grammy-winning country artist announced an iconic lineup of famous friends to join her on The Judds: The Final Tour — which she has dedicated to the "life and legacy" of her mother, following her alleged suicide.

Martina McBride is set to join the entire tour as a special guest, with friends Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Faith Hill and others taking the stage on various nights throughout the month-long 11-date concert series.

The Judds will forever be missing a piece of their mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna, however the now solo-artist hopes to celebrate and honor her mother's with one last leg of performances.