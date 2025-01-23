Yankees Legend Mariano Rivera and Wife Deny Covering Up Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Allegations

They were also accused of burying another incident that took place at a summer camp associated with their church in 2018.

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera and his wife, Clara , have denied allegations made in a bombshell lawsuit that they covered up the sexual abuse of a minor in their New York home.

Joseph A. Ruta, the Riveras’ attorney, released a statement on Thursday, January 23. He wrote: "Mariano and Clara Rivera do not tolerate child abuse of any kind and allegations that they knew about or failed to act on reports of child abuse are completely false."

"The very first time they heard about these allegations was nearly four years after the alleged incident when, in 2022, a New York attorney sent a letter requesting a financial settlement. This was followed by a second letter in 2023 from a different Florida law firm, again requesting a financial settlement," the lawyer continued. "The lawsuit, which seeks financial damages for the Riveras’ alleged failure to act on alleged incidents that were never reported to them, is full of inaccurate and misleading statements which we have no doubt will not hold up in a court of law."