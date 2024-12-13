or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Male Victims' Lawyer Wants to Give His Clients Their 'Power' Back Following New Bombshell Lawsuit

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of sexually assaulting three more men.

By:

Dec. 13 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The lawyer for the three men accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and raping them believes the alleged male victims should share their side of the story with the world.

Thomas Giuffra, a New York attorney who filed lawsuits on the men's behalf on Thursday, December 12,, appeared on Chris Cuomo's show on NewsNation and revealed he rejected 60 other cases but landed on three stories he claimed were "identical in the facts."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs male victims lawyer wants power back new lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a new lawsuit accusing him of rape.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuits, which were filed anonymously in a state court, add to a wave of sexual assault allegations against the disgraced rapper. These individuals claim that Combs drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.

"I think it's important for people to be heard and have their chance to get the power back. Because sexual abuse, sexual assault, is about one thing, taking power, humiliating, demeaning a person and a victim," Giuffra said during his appearance on CUOMO on Thursday, December 12. "It has nothing to do with s--. And so I think it's important. I think it's important to get the word out. I think it's important for men to feel, 'Hey, look, I can come out and be heard just like a woman could.'"

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs male victims lawyer wants power back new lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently awaiting trial for s-- trafficking charges.

Article continues below advertisement

When Cuomo asked if any of his clients were gay, the lawyer revealed that one was bisexual.

"Diddy owed him money for doing errands for him and being his step and fetch, for lack of a better word. And I think it was a power move," Giuffra told the host. "It was a clear power move, because this guy had the nerve to come to him and say, 'You owe me money,' and so Diddy said, 'Come on to the Intercontinental Hotel.'"

"He gives him the drug, knocks him out, sodomizes him, and I won't use the term that my client used, but I will, he said, 'He tried to turn me into his b-word,'" the lawyer explained.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs male victims lawyer wants power back new lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The lawyer for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged victims went on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show.

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffra continued to claim the disgraced music mogul met one of his clients at a nightclub in the city with a music producer.

"The man who was raped in the Hamptons, he thought he was going to a White party. Who wouldn't want to go to a White party? I would have gone to a White party back in the day," he said before clarifying, "I wouldn't go now. But they went there innocently."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs male victims lawyer wants power back new lawsuit
Source: MEGA

One of the alleged victims thought the rapper was taking him to a 'White Party.'

Attorneys for the 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records said the claims are baseless.

"These complaints are full of lies," the lawyers wrote in a statement, declining to elaborate. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

Combs is currently detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges related to racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation for engaging in prostitution.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.