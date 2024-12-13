Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Male Victims' Lawyer Wants to Give His Clients Their 'Power' Back Following New Bombshell Lawsuit
The lawyer for the three men accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and raping them believes the alleged male victims should share their side of the story with the world.
Thomas Giuffra, a New York attorney who filed lawsuits on the men's behalf on Thursday, December 12,, appeared on Chris Cuomo's show on NewsNation and revealed he rejected 60 other cases but landed on three stories he claimed were "identical in the facts."
The lawsuits, which were filed anonymously in a state court, add to a wave of sexual assault allegations against the disgraced rapper. These individuals claim that Combs drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.
"I think it's important for people to be heard and have their chance to get the power back. Because sexual abuse, sexual assault, is about one thing, taking power, humiliating, demeaning a person and a victim," Giuffra said during his appearance on CUOMO on Thursday, December 12. "It has nothing to do with s--. And so I think it's important. I think it's important to get the word out. I think it's important for men to feel, 'Hey, look, I can come out and be heard just like a woman could.'"
When Cuomo asked if any of his clients were gay, the lawyer revealed that one was bisexual.
"Diddy owed him money for doing errands for him and being his step and fetch, for lack of a better word. And I think it was a power move," Giuffra told the host. "It was a clear power move, because this guy had the nerve to come to him and say, 'You owe me money,' and so Diddy said, 'Come on to the Intercontinental Hotel.'"
"He gives him the drug, knocks him out, sodomizes him, and I won't use the term that my client used, but I will, he said, 'He tried to turn me into his b-word,'" the lawyer explained.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by 3 More Accusers, Claim Rapper Abused and Drugged Them in New Shocking Lawsuit
- Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Drugging and Raping Both Men and Women in 5 New Lawsuits
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Claims Latest Lawsuits Filed Against Rapper 'Were Clear Attempts to Garner Publicity': 'Truth Will Prevail'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Giuffra continued to claim the disgraced music mogul met one of his clients at a nightclub in the city with a music producer.
"The man who was raped in the Hamptons, he thought he was going to a White party. Who wouldn't want to go to a White party? I would have gone to a White party back in the day," he said before clarifying, "I wouldn't go now. But they went there innocently."
Attorneys for the 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records said the claims are baseless.
"These complaints are full of lies," the lawyers wrote in a statement, declining to elaborate. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."
Combs is currently detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges related to racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation for engaging in prostitution.