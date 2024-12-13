Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Male Victims' Lawyer Wants to Give His Clients Their 'Power' Back Following New Bombshell Lawsuit

When Cuomo asked if any of his clients were gay, the lawyer revealed that one was bisexual.

"Diddy owed him money for doing errands for him and being his step and fetch, for lack of a better word. And I think it was a power move," Giuffra told the host. "It was a clear power move, because this guy had the nerve to come to him and say, 'You owe me money,' and so Diddy said, 'Come on to the Intercontinental Hotel.'"

"He gives him the drug, knocks him out, sodomizes him, and I won't use the term that my client used, but I will, he said, 'He tried to turn me into his b-word,'" the lawyer explained.