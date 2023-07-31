Youthful Sheryl Crow Marks Her Album's 30th Anniversary With a Celebratory Video: Watch

"30 years!! 🎉 I cannot believe Tuesday Night Music Club came out 30 years ago this week. We’re going to be celebrating this milestone all week, with a few surprises," she wrote in the caption. "I’d love to hear what TNMC meant to you! Drop a memory or your fav song below."

"What a gift that it got picked up all over the world," the musician, 61, added in the clip while holding her acoustic guitar. "I just want to say thank you."