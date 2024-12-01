Yung Miami Fuels Dating Rumors With NFL Star Stefon Diggs After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Split

If the rumors turn out to be true, this will be the "Act Up" artist's first public relationship since her breakup with the disgraced mogul, 55, who was arrested in September on charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs is currently being held at a detention center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The former couple started their open relationship in 2022 but were first linked in 2021. Miami was dragged into his legal mess when the Making the Band star allegedly “bragged about” paying Miami and three other women a “monthly stipend” in exchange for s-- work" according to a lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

The "Twerk" musician later took to social media to make it clear she “never sold 🐱a day in [her] life.”