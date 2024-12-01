Yung Miami Fuels Dating Rumors With NFL Star Stefon Diggs After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Split
Does Yung Miami have a new man in her life?
Following her split from Sean "Diddy" Combs, the City Girls rapper was photographed leaving her 31st birthday celebrations at Carbone in Miami, Fla., the same time NFL star Stefon Diggs was also seen at the hotspot.
In another telling hint, the Houston Texans player, 31, shared a since-deleted Instagram Story featuring a metallic foil fringe and a neon sign that read, “Happy Birthday.”
Speculation of a new romance comes after Miami was present at one of Diggs' games at the NRG Stadium in September and was wearing his custom signature ASICS sneakers.
If the rumors turn out to be true, this will be the "Act Up" artist's first public relationship since her breakup with the disgraced mogul, 55, who was arrested in September on charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs is currently being held at a detention center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The former couple started their open relationship in 2022 but were first linked in 2021. Miami was dragged into his legal mess when the Making the Band star allegedly “bragged about” paying Miami and three other women a “monthly stipend” in exchange for s-- work" according to a lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.
The "Twerk" musician later took to social media to make it clear she “never sold 🐱a day in [her] life.”
As OK! previously reported, Miami addressed the shocking allegations against Combs in August. "I can’t speak on something that I don’t know," she said during the Season 2 premiere of her Revolt TV show, Caresha Please, prior to the "Coming Home" artist's arrest. "I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person and that wasn’t my experience."
"When all these things came out, I just needed to take a break and focus on what’s important, which is me and my career and my family," she continued. "[I needed to] let him navigate and figure that out on his own because I can’t be caught up in that. I just need a minute to pour into me."
Despite the scandal surrounding Combs, Miami gave the mogul credit for helping her career. "I feel like I was an asset. I honestly feel like with Diddy … I don’t know what his intentions [were] — whether it was business or he really liked me — but when he got with me, he really saw something in me," she explained. "I feel like I came into his world and I was able to turn everything he had going on up a notch. With him, he was able to take my career to the next level. I did the Met Gala, I got ready for Vogue."