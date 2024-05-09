Jennifer Lopez Slammed for Curt Response to Reporter in Viral Met Gala Clip: 'Such a Sweetie'
Jennifer Lopez is taking heat on the internet once again.
The Selena actress, 54, was slammed online when a TikTok video made the rounds of her dry response to a reporter at the 2024 Met Gala — after they asked Lopez what designer she was representing for the star-studded evening.
"Who are you wearing tonight?" the enthusiastic reporter asked the superstar as she made her way up the stairs.
"Schiaparelli,” Lopez curtly responded as she barely made eye contact with the correspondent and continued walking past them.
Of course, people had thoughts on the situation.
"The definition of a ray of sunshine," one person wrote in the comments section of the clip.
"Such a sweetie," a second user sarcastically noted of the "I'm Real" singer's demeanor.
"Her kindness radiates through the screen. I’m dead," a third chimed in about the interaction.
Lopez wasn't the only person close to her who came under fire for their public behavior this week. As OK! previously reported, her husband, Ben Affleck, was raked over the coals for his odd speech at Tom Brady's roast.
During the Sunday, May 5, comedy special, each guest was supposed to get up and crack jokes about the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46. However, the Argo star, 51, decided to go on an unhinged rant about Brady's social media critics.
"You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," he raged. "Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."
"He definitely didn’t understand the assignment," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user noted.
"Next time get somebody else to do it don’t ever invite Ben Affleck nomo #TomBradyRoast," another penned.
The tension coming from both Lopez and Affleck may be related to the Hollywood power couple spending time apart from each other recently as they each focus on their respective careers.
"This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while," an insider said of the pair, who wed in 2022. "And they’re both dealing with it in different ways."
"She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored," the source claimed of the Maid in Manhattan actress' need to be with her husband. "But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody. The honeymoon is definitely over."