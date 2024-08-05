'Happy and Healthy' Zac Efron Speaks Out After Swimming Incident in Spain
Zac Efron seems to be on the mend following a swimming incident in Ibiza, Spain, on August 2.
“Happy and healthy – thanks for the well wishes,” the actor, who wasn't wearing a shirt, captioned a photo of himself using weights as he balanced on a gym ball via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 4.
The news comes after it was revealed that the High School Musical star, 36, was taken to the hospital while in Ibiza, Spain.
According to TMZ, Efron was involved in a "minor swimming incident" at a villa. He was found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa, who later pulled him out of the water.
This is hardly the first time the The Iron Claw star has been involved in a scary accident.
Speaking to Men's Health in 2022, he got candid about breaking his jaw after falling into a granite corner of a fountain while running around his home with only socks on. As a result, his jaw bone was left "hanging off his face."
“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” Efron said. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”
He later told Entertainment Tonight things could have been much worse.
“It was funny,” he said. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”
At the same time, the handsome hunk made headlines for his changing appearance, but he admitted it was all due to slipping and hurting himself.
"My mom told me,” Efron said, referring to the hearsay. “I never really read the internet, so I don’t really care.”
Efron is no stranger to undergoing physical transformations for roles. When he began prepping for The Iron Claw, he reportedly gained 15 pounds of muscle to get into character.
“In the best way possible, I did not look anything like me,” Efron told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023. “It was jarring at first, but we kind of put it together piece by piece.”