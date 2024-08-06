Zac Efron Hospitalized After Ingesting Lots of Water in Harrowing Swim Accident

This is hardly the first time Efron has been involved in a scary situation.

Speaking to Men's Health in 2022, he got candid about breaking his jaw after falling into a granite corner of a fountain while running around his home with only socks on. As a result, his jaw bone was left "hanging off his face."

“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” Efron said. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

He later told Entertainment Tonight things could have been much worse.

“It was funny,” he said. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”