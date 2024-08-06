Zac Efron Hospitalized After Ingesting Lots of Water in Harrowing Swim Accident
More details about why Zac Efron was recently hospitalized after a swimming incident has come to light.
The 36-year-old was taken to the hospital after he dove into the water while vacationing at a villa in Ibiza, Spain. According to a source, the star hit the bottom of the pool and ingested a lot of water into his lungs.
According to TMZ, Efron "showed signs of distress and onsite security helped him out of the water."
Efron was "momentarily dazed" and was taken to the hospital as a "precautionary measure," the source dished, adding that he took a chest X-ray to confirm the water wasn't in his lungs. He was cleared for release within a few hours but decided to hang back since paparazzi got wind that he was in there.
"He is fine," Efron’s rep later told People on Saturday, August 3.
Efron himself took to Instagram to share a message with his followers.
“Happy and healthy – thanks for the well wishes,” The Iron Claw lead, who wasn't wearing a shirt, captioned a photo of himself using weights as he balanced on a gym ball via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 4.
This is hardly the first time Efron has been involved in a scary situation.
Speaking to Men's Health in 2022, he got candid about breaking his jaw after falling into a granite corner of a fountain while running around his home with only socks on. As a result, his jaw bone was left "hanging off his face."
“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” Efron said. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”
He later told Entertainment Tonight things could have been much worse.
“It was funny,” he said. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”
Efron later made headlines for his changing appearance, but he admitted he didn't go under the knife.
"My mom told me,” Efron said, referring to the hearsay. “I never really read the internet, so I don’t really care.”
Efron was recently spotted in Paris, France, for the 2024 Olympics, where fans couldn't help gush over how good he looked.
In one picture, Efron looked like he watched the Opening Ceremony, which took place on the Seine River.
"Fillers dissolved, chin/jaw implant swelling gone….oh he’s so back," one user speculated of the heartthrob.