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Zach Braff Reveals Why Olivia Rodrigo Was Told to Leave John C. McGinley's Birthday Party

Image of Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Braff, John C. McGinley
Source: MEGA

Zach Braff revealed how Olivia Rodrigo ended up getting kicked out of John C. McGinley's birthday party.

Oct. 11 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

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Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but that didn't stop her from getting kicked out of John C. McGinley's birthday party before she became famous.

Zach Braff revealed the hilarious encounter during an appearance on Netflix's "Shut Up Evan," explaining that his former Scrubs costar had one rule for his celebration: no young people allowed.

"He said, 'I don't want any of the kids to come over. I just want adults,'" Braff recalled.

Unfortunately for Rodrigo, that meant anyone under 30.

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Olivia Rodrigo Tried to Crash John C. McGinley's Birthday Party

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Image of Olivia Rodrigo and Charlotte Lawrence attempted to join John C. McGinley's birthday barbecue.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo and Charlotte Lawrence attempted to join John C. McGinley's birthday barbecue.

Braff explained that Rodrigo was close friends with singer Charlotte Lawrence, whose father, Bill Lawrence, created Scrubs.

"This is a funny story," Zach began, explaining that he met Olivia through Charlotte before her music career took off.

The two young women apparently weren't interested in following John's guest list restrictions.

"She and her friend Olivia were jumping over his fence," the actor recalled, explaining that they wanted to join the barbecue.

John eventually allowed them inside, but their visit didn't last long.

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John C. McGinley Had No Idea Who Olivia Rodrigo Was

Image of John C. McGinley didn't recognize Olivia Rodrigo.
Source: MEGA

John C. McGinley didn't recognize Olivia Rodrigo.

According to Zach, John didn't recognize the future Grammy winner when she showed up at his home.

"Johnny had no idea who Olivia Rodrigo was," the star continued.

After the girls joined the barbecue, John decided it was time for them to leave.

"All right, you kids, get out!" Zach recalled his costar telling them.

Despite the unexpected dismissal, Olivia apparently took the situation in stride.

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John C. McGinley's Daughter Was Starstruck

Image of John C. McGinley's daughter was reportedly stunned to discover Olivia Rodrigo in her home.
Source: MEGA

John C. McGinley's daughter was reportedly stunned to discover Olivia Rodrigo in her home.

The situation became even funnier when John's daughter walked into the living room and spotted the musical artist.

Zach recalled that she was completely stunned to find the singer inside her house.

"She could barely speak," he said.

Zach emphasized that Olivia wasn't upset by the incident.

"Olivia was so sweet, and we all laughed about it," he shared.

Olivia and Charlotte eventually left the party without causing any further commotion.

Olivia Rodrigo Became a Superstar Shortly Afterward

Image of Olivia Rodrigo's career took off shortly after.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo's career took off shortly after.

The timing of the incident made it particularly memorable for Zach.

Just one month after the party, Olivia's music career exploded, transforming her into an international superstar.

Zach couldn't resist reminding John about the famous guest he'd sent home.

He began sending his former costar pictures of Olivia performing in packed arenas.

"This is the young woman you kicked out of your home!" Zach joked.

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