NFL Star Zach Ertz Admits Keeping the Spark Alive in His and Julie's Marriage Is 'Easy' With a Wife as 'Beautiful' as His
Valentine's Day always feels special for Zach Ertz and his wife, Julie.
The NFL tight end and the former professional soccer player reveal how they stay so in love year after year during an exclusive interview with OK! in which they talk about their partnership with Russell Stover Chocolates.
"When when you have a wife as beautiful as this, it makes it very easy," Zach gushes when asked how he keeps the spark in his marriage of almost eight years alive. "Whether it is an hour a day just being together after we put the kids down at night, making sure we going on a date every now and then, or as frequently as possible, and just being intentional that our marriage has to be at the forefront of everything we do."
"We can't let the chaos and the kids' routines or their crying or whatever it is take away from our relationship," he notes of the couple's kids: son Madden, 2, and twin boys Kace, and Kyren, born in summer 2024. "Without our start of our relationship there is no kids. So for us, it's really just making sure that we make each other a priority. Everything else kind of falls in line after that. "
As for Julie, she says it's helpful when she and Zach "put something on the calendar because it [gives you] something to like look forward to."
"We're big foodies, so it's really fun to be able to go to the new restaurant that we were excited to go to. Being able to look ahead to a date night, whatever that is, or planning something to do altogether [as a family] is also really nice because with the twins, everyone's hands are full, but if we can do something different than our normal, it's a fun way to be able to bring us together," she explains.
Julie's background as an athlete has also made their relationship's dynamic run smoothly, she believes.
"Having so much routine in playing sports made us have to be very good at communication," the blonde beauty mentions. "Having kids only made it even more important to be able to communicate as everything's going on. We also realized we have thrived with having a routine. Putting that into our family life has allowed us to be able to be on the same page and really enjoy the chaos of kids."
While the lovebirds can't wait till Valentine's Day, they have to make it through watching the Super Bowl first.
"I'm just hoping for a great game, honestly. Playing the Eagles and not being the team to win that game was obviously extremely difficult," Zach, who previously played for the Philadelphia-based team before being traded to the Washington Commanders, confesses of the upcoming championship.
"I still have a ton of amazing relationships still in Philly, so there will be always be a part of us that's rooting for that city. But when you're not in the game, it really is such a lower level of intent in terms of watching. You just want a good game to happen. At the end of the day, hopefully, by the end of my career, I can get there one more time," he wishes.
After the Super Bowl is over, the next exciting evening on Zach and Julie's calendar will be Valentine's Day.
"Valentine's Day just an excuse really to be able to take her on a wonderful date," Zach sweetly shares. "We'll probably have dinner, maybe find a little staycation here in Arizona to do a little hotel getaway. Really, it's just an opportunity for us to make sure something is on the schedule on February 14th that no matter what chaos is going on with the kids, we are intentional about our time together. It's so important to make sure her and I are in lockstep every step of the way, like we always are."
As part of their joint Super Bowl and Valentine's Day agendas, Zach and Julie have partnered with Russell Stover Chocolates to help fans "tackle" the holiday of love.
"Russell Stover is a company that is near and dear to me as someone who has a wife that loves chocolate," the football pro quips. "It's also an opportunity to celebrate two of the biggest things in my life in the month of February — football and Valentine's Day. Being able to partner with an amazing company like Russell Stover was really a no-brainer. They're giving away a full trip to the Bay Area next year in February to watch two amazing football teams play [in next year's Super Bowl]. Maybe I'll even be on one of the teams."
To enter for a chance to win a three-day, two night trip for two to Santa Clara, Calif., from February 7-9, 2026, consumers can enter until February 28 at www.russellstover.com/Valentines.