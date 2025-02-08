NFL Star Zach Ertz Admits Keeping the Spark Alive in His and Julie's Marriage Is 'Easy' With a Wife as 'Beautiful' as His

"When when you have a wife as beautiful as this, it makes it very easy," Zach gushes when asked how he keeps the spark in his marriage of almost eight years alive. "Whether it is an hour a day just being together after we put the kids down at night, making sure we going on a date every now and then, or as frequently as possible, and just being intentional that our marriage has to be at the forefront of everything we do."

"We can't let the chaos and the kids' routines or their crying or whatever it is take away from our relationship," he notes of the couple's kids: son Madden, 2, and twin boys Kace, and Kyren, born in summer 2024. "Without our start of our relationship there is no kids. So for us, it's really just making sure that we make each other a priority. Everything else kind of falls in line after that. "