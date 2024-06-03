'Star Trek' Actor Zachary Quinto Banned From Canadian Restaurant After Making Host Cry and Yelling at Staff 'Like an Entitled Child'
Zachary Quinto landed himself on the naughty list at a Canadian restaurant.
The Star Trek actor was banned from returning to Manita in Toronto after he was allegedly extremely rude to staffers while dining at the establishment over the weekend.
The eatery itself was the one who called out Quinto on Sunday, June 2, via Instagram exposing his reportedly snobby persona and informing him he was no longer welcome to dine at their business — which is described as a versatile restaurant, grocery, café and bar, according to their bio on the social media app.
Manita's Instagram account uploaded a statement to their Story on Sunday after apparently having a bad experience serving Quinto for brunch.
"Zachary Quinto — an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer," the restaurant's message, which was written in white text over a plain black background, read before detailing what the 47-year-old allegedly did to leave such a bad impression.
"Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn't reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren't available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for," the statement continued, claiming Quinto "made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable."
The restaurant requested: "Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them."
The Margin Call actor is already hearing it from social media users after Manita called attention to his behavior, as internet critics flocked over to Quinto's latest Instagram post to scold him for his alleged actions.
"The way someone treats staff and others is usually a great way to see someone's true character. Apparently yours is pretty c---py! Get over yourself," one hater snubbed, as another admitted, "disappointed to hear how you acted to the employees of @manitaossington. Hope you do the right thing and apologize."
"When you're in our City #Toronto you might want to leave your bad behavior and attitude at the border. We'll wait for your apology to the Host that ended up in tears because of your entitlement," an upset local expressed, while a fourth user complained: "Not cool being mean to service workers. You deserve the backlash you are receiving."