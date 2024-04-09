Zendaya Praises the Way Boyfriend Tom Holland Managed Overnight Fame: 'He Handled It Beautifully'
Zendaya admires the way boyfriend Tom Holland handled his overnight stardom.
When the pair's first movie together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, premiered in 2017, they were both thrust into the spotlight, but things played out differently for them since at the time, the actress was already known for her Disney Channel gigs.
"We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," the actress, 27, told Vogue. "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."
The Emmy winner explained that becoming a public figure is a weird experience, but "you just kind of get used to the fact that, 'Oh, I'm also one of these art pieces you're going to take a picture of.' I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life."
"I think growing up, I always felt like when someone asks for a picture, I have to do it, all the time. You have to say yes, because you just need to be grateful that you're here," the Hollywood beauty explained. "And while I still feel that way, I also have learnt that I can say no, and I can say kindly that I'm having a day off, or I'm just trying to be myself today, and I don't actually have to perform all the time."
Zendaya hinted that another downside to fame is that she feels pressure to be "this perfect being, and be everything that everyone needs me to be, and live up to all these expectations."
"Now, when I have these moments in my career – like, my first time leading a film that's actually going to be in a theatre – I feel like I shrink, I can't enjoy all the things that are happening to me, because I'm like this," the Challengers star admitted as she demonstrated how she balls up her fists.
On the other hand, Zendaya feels her beau, also 27, "has beautiful charisma."
“I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people,” she spilled in a previous interview. “He’s just naturally very good at that. I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”
The British actor and his girlfriend went public with their romance in 2021, and an insider claimed earlier this year that they're now living together.
However, "there’s no pressure to get married at all," the source stated. "Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."