She’s engaged… again! Pop phenom Ariana Grande announced over the weekend that her and boyfriend Dalton Gomez were ready to tie the knot two years after her split from fiancé Pete Davidson.

“Forever n then some,” she captioned a series of photos cuddling with the real estate agent. She also showed off her giant ring, which OK! learned is estimated to be worth between $30-50K. (Davidson proposed to Grande after just a few weeks of dating with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond ring.)

OK! exclusively reported that friends of Grande’s are worried about her and Gomez moving too fast and “begging her to slow down,” but that she just “isn’t listening.”

“Dalton is a nice guy, but it isn’t hard to be Mr. Ariana Grande,” added a pal of the Victorious alum. “They have been spending a lot of time together during quarantine, but when life gets back to normal and she goes back on tour, will everything be so great? It isn’t easy being married to someone whose career often comes first.”

Grande and Gomez were first linked in February while grabbing some dinner with mutual friends in Los Angeles. The duo confirmed they were a couple in May, when they appeared together in Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video. The happy couple stayed pretty low-key until their surprise engagement announcement.

The “Into You” singer has a rocky history when it comes to marriage proposals. Grande was engaged to SNL alum Davidson from June-October 2018, but ultimately called it quits. She referred to their whirlwind romance as “an amazing distraction” in her August 2019 Vogue cover story.

Grande was engaged to Gomez and Davidson after less than a year of dating, and fans were quick to point out the eerie similarities between the two men. “You can’t convince me Dalton Gomez is anything but a rehabbed Pete Davidson,” a user wrote on Twitter .

Is Grande rushing to the altar? Do friends and fans have a reason to be worried about the pop star?

OK! takes a look at the similarities between Ariana Grande and her two whirlwind romances.