He gets around! Comedian Pete Davidson is young, hot, successful and has a self-described “modest bulge” — it’s no wonder he has some of Hollywood’s most beautiful women lining up to date him.

He’s received well-earned praise for his work on Saturday Night Live, comedy specials and his cult hit film The King of Staten Island. With all the success comes scrutiny — especially when it comes to his love life.

The Suicide Squad actor has had his fair share of ups and downs, as the world watched his brief engagement to Ariana Grande crumble before quickly moving on to A-list bombshell Kate Beckinsale.

Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David recently revealed that she was “screaming in agony” when her relationship with Davidson ended. The couple dated for over two years, and their relationship was made difficult by their respective mental health issues.

In a new collection of essays, titled “No One Asked for This,” David opens up about receiving a neuropsychological evaluation she received at 12 years old — while the SNL alum has been open about his battle with drugs, borderline personality disorder and depression.

Davidson is an inspiration for wannabe comics as well as his exes — being the catalyst for one of pop music’s biggest hits, “thank u, next” — but that hasn’t stopped the 26-year-old from moving on and looking for love.

OK! takes a look at the comedian’s dating history.