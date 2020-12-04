Is she too into him? Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are moving very fast, with friends worried that the singer is going to end up with a broken heart again, OK! has learned.

“She falls hard and fast and is already talking about getting engaged again at Christmas,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Ariana is loved by the world, but it is not enough. She is so desperate for intimacy and closeness that she falls deeply in love with every man that is kind to her. They have only been together a few months and hardly know each other. Everyone is begging her to slow down, but she isn’t listening.”

“Dalton is a nice guy, but it isn’t hard to be Mr. Ariana Grande,” adds another pal. “They have been spending a lot of time together during quarantine, but when life gets back to normal and she goes back on tour, will everything be so great? It isn’t easy being married to someone whose career often comes first.”

The 27-year-old recently provided an update on her romantic life on Instagram, posting a cute black-and-white selfie of the pair mid-smooch.

The duo was first spotted in February while out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles, Calif. However, the two didn’t confirm they were an item until May, when they were featured in Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video. In the clip, Grande slow danced with her man while they smiled at each other.

In June, Grande went Instagram official with Gomez and shared a photo of them outside near the pool. Since then, the Grammy winner has posted several snaps with the handsome hunk, including one of them kissing from her 27th birthday party. Grande even gave a shout-out to Gomez for his birthday in August, writing, “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days 🙂 i love u.”

The Victorious alum has kept mum about her current relationship following her whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson. “It was an amazing distraction,” she told Vogue in 2019 about her time with the comedian. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Ever since the brunette babe was criticized for dating the SNL star, she no longer wants to speak about her love life. “Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this year. “I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself.”