Who says thirst traps are just for young supermodels? Golf legend Greg Norman is proof that you can be sexy at any age.

The 65-year-old took the Internet by storm earlier this week when he posted a seemingly innocent photo of himself walking his dog on the beach.

10 OF MARK WAHLBERG‘S MOST AROUSING THIRST TRAPS — SEE PHOTOS

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the golf pro was showing off a lot more than his furry friend.

“You take that driver with you everywhere?” a fan wrote on the photo of his rather large bulge showing. “Looks like old Greg Norman never forgets to bring his 1 wood,” wrote another.

“THE GREAT WHITE SHAFT!” quipped another, riffing off Norman’s nickname of “Great White Shark.”

6 TIMES DUSTIN JOHNSON WENT SHIRTLESS ON THE ‘GRAM — SEE THE SEXY SNAPS

The father of two is a golfing legend — he holds the distinction of landing the No. 1 spot on the Official World Golf Rankings for 331 weeks in the 1980s and 1990s, and has won 89 tournaments to date.

He also takes his health and fitness very seriously… and it shows!

OK! takes a look at 5 times the golfing legend went shirtless for the ‘Gram.