Even though Jason Momoa has over 15 million followers on Instagram and is known for hit movies such as Aquaman, Justice League and more, the actor revealed he was struggling to pay the bills for years.

“I mean, we were starving after Games of Thrones,” the 41-year-old told InStyle magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, November 10.

Despite starring in the HBO show as Khal Drogo in season 1, his character was quickly killed off. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt,” Momoa — who shares Lola and Nakoa-Wolf with his wife, Lisa Bonet — said.

Luckily, things got better once Momoa nabbed the role of Aquaman in Justice League in 2016. Now, Momoa’s 2024 schedule is completely booked with projects like the Apple TV+ series See, and Dune, a sci-fi film that is set to be released in 2021.

The flick features Hollywood stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, and Momoa is still in awe that he worked with such talented people. “It was ‘Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,’ and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe my name was with those names.’ I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out,” he told the outlet about when he saw the trailer for the first time this summer. “It’s not alien versus alien — it’s about conflicts between human tribes. And greed. It really hits home right now.”

Meanwhile, the handsome hunk has been going to therapy so that he can come home and unwind after he films a 12-hour fight scene. “I’m amping myself up all day long, and then my nervous system doesn’t know that I’m not lopping people’s heads off,” he explained. “For me to relax and sit still is next to impossible.”

Momoa — who was raised by a single mother in Iowa, while his dad lived in Hawaii — is also working on being the best parent possible to his two kiddos. “I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad,” he shared. “And I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so.’ I really want to connect, and I want [my son] to be vulnerable and open.”

The dad of two — who now has a net worth of $14 million — is known for his quirks, such as wearing scrunchies and rocking bright, bold colors. However, he doesn’t care what the haters think. “Pink is just a beautiful color,” he stated. “And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a s**t what anyone thinks.”