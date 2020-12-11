Check your messages ladies! Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron admitted that dating apps aren’t his style, instead he’ll chat directly on social media.

“I’ll send some DMs,” he told Whitney Port on the latest episode of her podcast, “With Whit.” “That’s where I live.”

Port’s husband, Tim Rosenman, then asked the reality TV hunk if he scrolls through his account and “can choose whoever you want in the whole world and you’re, like, ‘I’m donna DM her?’” to which Cameron replied, “Yeah!”

“I shoot my shot,” the model said. “A lot of shots don’t get made, but my dad always told me, ‘You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,’ so I’m gonna shoot. Some of them don’t hit, some do, and it is what it is.”

The Bachelor Nation star added that online romances are the only real way to meet someone now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s kind of how you can date right now,” he added. “You can’t go out and meet nobody, so it’s kind of like, you know, it’s a Wednesday at 6 p.m. and I see someone [and say], ‘Oh she’s pretty,’ and I’ll send her a message.” Would you reply to the 27-year-old hunk’s DMs?

