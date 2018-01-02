REALITY TV
Staying Upbeat

Bethenny Frankel And Kyle Richards Lean On One Another In Aspen

January 2, 2018 12:29PM

They both have weathered some difficult situations back home recently.

Reality stars Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards enjoyed some much needed R&R together, as each has been going through some pretty massive drama in their lives! Luckily, a trip to Aspen seemed to be the cure for their issues, as they were spotted hitting the slopes in the snowy city on New Year’s Day.

Bethenny Frankel And Kyle Richards Lean On One Another In Aspen

Bethenny and Kyle aren't the only stars who have been enjoying the New Year's celebrations in Aspen.  Several others, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have all been enjoying time there.
Both Bethenny and Kyle looked ready to hit the slopes in their ski apparel, with the Real Housewives of New York City star getting extra fashion points for her awesome furry hat.
The famed reality stars have been through a tough time individually as of late, with the news that Kyle's home in California was broken into while they were in Aspen and the thieves getting away with over $1 million dollars in jewelry.
Bethenny has also been put through it for quite some time now, as her ex Jason Hoppy continues to be a major thorn in her side  in the custody battle over their 7-year-old daughter Bryn.
Here's hoping the two of them were able to provide some much needed comfort to one another throughout these difficult times.
