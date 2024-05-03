Kyle Richards Drops Mauricio Umansky's Last Name From Her Instagram After He Moves Out of Their Shared Home

"I think the hardest part about what we're going through is that there isn't one big huge thing. That's the hardest part for me," Richards told Erika Jayne.

"There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get," she emotionally continued. "There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."

People in the former couple's inner circle emphasized how hard it's been to put the final nail in the coffin due to how much the pair have shared in their life together. "They don’t have a prenup, so Kyle will be getting half of everything, but that doesn’t bother Mauricio," a source claimed.