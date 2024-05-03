Kyle Richards Drops Mauricio Umansky's Last Name From Her Instagram After He Moves Out of Their Shared Home
Kyle Richards is ditching her marital last name.
On Thursday, May 2, fans noticed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, 55, had removed Mauricio Umansky's surname from her Instagram bio months after the former couple separated after 27 years of marriage.
Richards' went from "Kyle Richards Umansky" to "Kyle Richards." However, her bio says, "Mom, wife, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA."
The bold social media move comes after the real estate broker, 53, recently purchased a lavish West Hollywood condo, as he prepares to officially move out of their shared home.
“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” an insider claimed. "They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof."
The Halloween actress and Umansky separated last year but took their time before admitting their marriage was really over. Despite taking a while to make anything permanent, Richards recently hired an attorney to begin the process of legally ending their union.
"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back," a source claimed. "She needed to move on. He doesn’t want the divorce. He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point."
The former child star got candid during Season 13 of RHOBH about the issues she had in her romance with the Buying Beverly Hills cast member. "There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from," she explained.
"I think the hardest part about what we're going through is that there isn't one big huge thing. That's the hardest part for me," Richards told Erika Jayne.
"There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get," she emotionally continued. "There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."
People in the former couple's inner circle emphasized how hard it's been to put the final nail in the coffin due to how much the pair have shared in their life together. "They don’t have a prenup, so Kyle will be getting half of everything, but that doesn’t bother Mauricio," a source claimed.
"It feels so final," the insider claimed before the businessman moved out. "They share space, and it’s working for them now."