Boo-tiful! Kylie Jenner showed off the first of many Halloween costumes for 2020, and this year she is a red Power Ranger. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a short video on Instagram in her outfit alongside her pals, who dressed as the rest of the squad.

Jenner started spooky season early this year as she rocked the costume on Thursday, October 29, which means we can expect many more looks from her this weekend.

The 23-year-old stunned in a tight red crop top and leggings, studded sunglasses and a long red wig, while her friends donned pink, yellow, and blue variations of the outfits. Sofia Villarroel dressed in yellow, Anastasia Karanikolaou in pink and Victoria Villarroel in blue.

“go go power rangers,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the clip.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but comment on the look. “Go offfff,” one user said with three heart emojis. “I thought it was Among Us,” another joked. “Red sus,” someone else commented, comparing the Power Rangers suits to the popular game.

While Carter Gregory was not in Jenner’s clip, he joined the group later dressed as the black power ranger. “five year old me is shook,” he captioned a group photo of the whole team.

It’s no secret that Jenner is a big fan of Halloween. Every year she wears extravagant costumes and often posts Halloween-themed videos to her YouTube channel.

Last week, she uploaded a video, where she rated her previous Halloween costumes from childhood up to last year’s family superhero costumes with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster. Earlier in the month, she shared an adorable video baking Halloween cookies with the toddler.

Some of her more iconic costumes include her dressing as Christina Aguilera in 2016. Jenner shared that after the singer saw the costume, she invited the reality star to her birthday party — on the condition that she arrive dressed up as her again.

Jenner loves having her friends dress in matching costumes, too. Last year, her besties dressed as Disney Princesses. Jenner donned a red wig as she channeled Ariel from The Little Mermaid. The year before, she dressed as a sexy lemon Fanta lady, while her group posed as other flavors. More famously in 2018, she dressed as a Victoria’s Secret angel with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“Kim set it all up to have the actual costumes,” she said. “It was right after I had my baby so I just excited to be back.”

With coronavirus restrictions in place, it’s not clear where Kylie celebrated Halloween this year, but it looks like she won’t let it stop her from making the most of it. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store!