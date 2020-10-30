Round two? Alfonso Riberio and Will Smith were the dream team when they played Carlton and Will, respectively, on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the ‘90s. So, would the Hollywood stars work on something in the future? Possibly!

“We’ve never really talked about it. I think that the key always, in a world where there is a professional life and a friendship, is never mix the two unless you decide to mix the two,” Riberio, 49, exclusively tells OK!. “I feel like, you know, you can only mess up the way people view our relationship by messing it up, right? We created magic years ago, there is no way of knowing whether we would create that same kind of magic today so we will let people enjoy that magic that we created then.”

However, the America’s Funniest Home Videos host says “he would never say no to obviously anything,” adding, “If he wants to team up on something, I am certainly not going to say ‘no, Will.’

“But honestly, I don’t look at it that way, I just simply look at it like if something wonderful ever came on to our plates, and it was the right thing at the right time, we would do it I am sure,” he reveals.

Even though Smith, 52, and Ribeiro might not be working together — yet — the dad of four explains what makes their relationship so special. “The mutual respect. I think it started literally day one when — I say this all of the time, but whenever we would be in scenes together, we knew how to be the other person’s straight man when that was what was necessary for the scene, and that really kind of dictates our life, that’s who we are,” he admits.

“We know when it’s like, ‘Hey, I am here to support Will,’ and then Will is like, ‘Hey, I am here to support Al,’ and we do that in our lives, we do that in our friendship, we do that in our conversations,” he adds. “We continue to learn from each other in many different ways and I just go back to — it’s just a mutual respect and a mutual love for each other and for what we are and who we are.”

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air recently reunited for a HBO Max special, and the actor couldn’t help but gush over their strong bond.

“We get together all of the time, they call it reunions, I call it get togethers with friends that are like family,” he says. “But what was really cool about this one was they rebuilt the living room set, so we were able to come down — I came down the stairs, some people came through the kitchen, the doors, so coming onto the set kind of felt surreal, it was wonderful to be able to do that.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum notes that the episode will “give people a little insight into the way we film the episodes, the process, the way in which we were involved,” which was different “than most casts in television.”

The cast also paid tribute to the late James Avery, who played Philip Banks — a.k.a. Smith’s uncle on the show. “It’s going to be a wonderful special,” he reveals.

Meanwhile, the host is gearing up for Halloween with his kids. “Mars Rigley came up with this great idea. Obviously during this pandemic, the idea of going out and having kids and going home to home trick or treating isn’t necessarily the safest way. Some people are going to do it, and some people aren’t,” he says. “Well, this Treat Town app gives people the experience of being able to enjoy Halloween without necessarily going out and trick or treating in person. You can download the app for free and you can play.

“So, you can basically set up your own Avatar, you set up your whole house, how you want your doors to look, you can decorate it, you invite your family and friends from all over the country, obviously, to join in and do their own Treat Town apps and profiles, and you can then go trick or treating door to door with all of your family and friends and collect candy credits,” he adds. “So, you get all of these credits that then you can go and redeem them at participating stores so that you can actually still get your candy, so it’s a wonderful experience, it’s a lot of cool things that are on there for people to enjoy but it’s a great, safe way to jump into Halloween, trick or treating, the entire month, the experience while being ultimately safe.”