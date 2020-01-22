Jennifer Aniston is the latest celeb to throw shade at Hannah Brown for returning on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor! The former Miss Alabama reacted to the diss when she cohosted Entertainment Tonight on January 21.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jennifer Aniston is the latest celeb to throw shade at Hannah Brown for returning on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor! The former Miss Alabama reacted to the diss when she cohosted Entertainment Tonight on January 21.
Want to stay on top of Jennifer Aniston news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!