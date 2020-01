Photo credit: Shutterstock

After an emotional discussion on the January 13 episode, Peter decided to send Hannah home . “This is just really awkward. As you all saw, Hannah was here today, and I went in there and it was kind of emotional. I don’t think she was expecting to feel that way. We just had a chat that I think we needed to have, got some stuff off our chest, and I’m really, really sorry, but I don’t think today we can continue with this group date,” he told the contestants who thought they were going to be able to spend time with him.