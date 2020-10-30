Hilaria Baldwin loves being a mom — but being in charge of boys is exhausting. On Thursday, October 29, she shared an adorable picture with her little boys to Instagram, explaining that she’s “so tired” but also “so in love.”

Her four sons — Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles and Rafael Thomas — sat on the couch next to their mom in the snap, where they appeared to be looking at something together. Daughter Carmen Gabriela was not in the photo. (Hilaria is also a stepmom to husband Alec Baldwin’s 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with Kim Basinger.)

“Wouldn’t change it for the world … or even for a bit more sleep,” she wrote.

Famous friends shared some love in the comments. Mindy Kaling, who recently had her own baby boy, commented several heart emojis. “Heaven,” Jamie Lynn Sigler added.

Fans sympathized with the tired mama, writing, “Omg bless ur heart I have a 1.5 year old boy and could not fathom having another one any time soon. I miss sleeping!”

Just last month, she gave birth to her youngest son, Eduardo. Hilaria broke the news on Wednesday, September 9, with a cute photo of herself holding her newborn in a hospital while her husband looked at them both fondly.

“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier,” she wrote. “Stay tuned for a name.”

A few hours later, the It’s Complicated actor shared the news on his Instagram. “Número Cinco está aqui … (Para mi, número seis),” he wrote, which translates to, “Number five is here … for me, number six.”

The next day, the couple confirmed the name of their youngest son.

“We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin,” she wrote. “Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm. His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light.'”

The brunette beauty only announced the pregnancy in April — shortly after she opened up about suffering two miscarriages.

She told PEOPLE after that she “knew right away” that she was pregnant again. “I’ve done this so many times that I really know that feeling,” she explained.

“Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!” she said.

Days after the arrival, she shared another snap of the couple on Friday, September 11, where they looked exhausted from being around their kids 24/7. Both parents sat on the couch with their eyes closed, while the tots were distracted by the TV. “Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the initial wildness of meeting him we watched a movie of their choice,” she wrote. “Two tired parents, all our Baldwintos together… hearts full.”