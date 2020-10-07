Rebel Wilson revealed how she’s lost so much weight recently — by having sex with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch!

“We do a lot of exercise together,” the 40-year-old captioned a photo of herself with her man, adding a tongue out emoji.

The young businessman commented on the adorable pic with a heart and strong arm emoji, which Wilson replied to with a kiss emoji.

REBEL WILSON SHOWS OFF SLIMMER FIGURE AT WIMBLEDON AFTER EMBARKING ON AN INTENSE WORKOUT ROUTINE

Of course, Wilson’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexual joke. One person wrote, “What sort of exercises?” while another echoed, “Girl! Get that cardio!!!”

The hot and heavy new duo made their red carpet debut on Thursday, September 24, at the Planetary Health Gala in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Just hours before, Wilson made their relationship Instagram official, sharing a post of the pair boarding a helicopter with Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale, who also attended the charity event.

The How To Be Single star is dating the son of one of America’s wealthiest families — they own the Anheuser-Busch brewery, which makes Budweiser beer, and they are worth $13.4 billion. Busch previously had an on-again, off-again relationship with RHOBH alum Adrienne Maloof, 59, for several years.

After recently going public, Wilson and the 31-year-old millionaire continued to enjoy their getaway in the French Riviera. The love birds met through a mutual friend last year. According to PEOPLE, their relationship grew while the blonde beauty was in Australia and Busch was in Los Angeles. However, the couple got serious when the Aussie actress returned stateside.

THE MOST SHOCKING MOMENTS FROM THE 2020 OSCARS!

“They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” the source dished. “He’s a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other with their health journeys.”

Besides showing off her new man, Wilson has been flaunting her amazing new physique as of late. Wilson proclaimed that 2020 is her “Year of Health” as she focuses on getting in shape and slimming down.

WATCH REBEL WILSON REVEALS WHY SHE NEEDED TO BE RESCUED OFF A MOUNTAIN

The comedian revealed on Sunday, October 4, that she is just 6.5 pounds away from her weight loss goal of 165 pounds. She shared a stunning snap of the Los Angeles skyline as she looked out at the view after her workout. “This week was super busy but I got up super early three times (6am) and went on a hike … even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher — although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog,'” she wrote. “But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x.”

The Isn’t It Romantic alum has kept her over 8 million followers updated on her goals, which also includes getting one of her films into production before the end of the year. “Her healthy journey is more about how it makes her feel than the physical benefits,” an insider shared. “She has more energy and more confidence, which you can see from her sexier Instagram shots. She’s also having fun with new fashion and beauty looks.”