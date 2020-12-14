The bun is out of the oven. April Love Geary announced the birth of her third child with fiancé Robin Thicke, son Luca.

“My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much,” the 26-year-old gushed on Instagram. Geary’s pals were quick to congratulate the brunette beauty on the newest addition to her growing family. “Congratulations love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Paris Hilton commented. Model Nibar Madar wrote, “Oh my godd! Congratulations love! Another Sagittarius in the house 😍😍😍,” as Thicke’s brother, Carter, added: “Can’t wait to meet him!! ❤️.”

The “Blurred Lines” crooner — who already shares daughters Mia, 2, and Lola, 1, with Geary — posted a black-and-white photo with the duo’s newborn alongside a touching caption. “Luca Patrick Thicke is in the house!!!” he announced. “Thank you God, and my darling @Aprillovegeary for this blessing. I Wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, But I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about Family, Friendship and Love. Thank you all for your kindness and support! I love you Luca!”

Geary and Thicke have been dating since 2014 and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018. The lovebirds began dating months after the singer’s separation from ex-wife Paul Patton — the two share son Julian, 10.

Geary announced the expected arrival of their third baby on Sunday, October 4, via an Instagram pic of the model showing off her baby bump during a trip to the beach. “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant … again. We love consistency!” she wrote at the time.

Thicke, 43, is the son of late Growing Pains actor Alan Thicke, who died at the age of 69 in December 2016. On Sunday, December 13, the father of four paid an emotional tribute to his dad on the fourth anniversary of his death.

“Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me,” Thicke captioned the photo of him and his newborn son. “I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad.”

Geary also took to Instagram on Sunday to share precious photos of Mia holding her new baby brother. “I was NOT expecting her to be this happy 🥺 She keeps saying ‘he’s so cute’ ‘he loves me so much’ ‘can I pet him?’ She’s the best big sis,” the excited mama captioned the slew of adorable snaps.

The family of five appear to be on cloud nine after welcoming their newest family member. Geary and Thicke celebrated their sixth anniversary together in September. The model couldn’t help but gush over her fiancé, calling him “the best father, partner, cook, lover!” in her moving Instagram post for their monumental celebration. “You’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always ♥️ @robinthicke,” she wrote.