Inside Tommy Lee's Lavish Calabasas Crib — A Spa, Movie Theater & More!

So much for Home Sweet Home! After unsuccessful attempts to sell his pad in 2016 and 2018, rock royalty Tommy Lee has put his palace back on the market for $4.6 million — about 20 percent less than what he paid for it 13 years ago.

Located inside a gated L.A. community, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property clocks in at nearly 10,000 square feet, which is more than enough room for the musician, 58, since his kids have flown the coop. (Lee now shares the digs with his wife, 34-year-old social media star Brittany Furlan.)

The unique floorplan flows around a central tri-level atrium with towering plants wrapped in fairy lights and a retractable, open-air roof. One glance at the lavish interiors and it’s clear that Lee marches to the beat of his own drum: The abode is filled with tons of Buddhist-orientated iconography, colorful brocade wallpaper, mirrored ceilings and glitzy chandeliers.

The residence also features a ton of over-the-top amenities (think: a movie theater with a concessions bar, a wine-tasting area, an updated indoor spa and a state-of-the-art recording studio with two live booths and a control area) that will surely strike a chord with the right buyer.

