Inside Rocker Tommy Lee's Calabasas Home View Gallery
PHOTOS

Inside Tommy Lee's Lavish Calabasas Crib — A Spa, Movie Theater & More!

November 9, 2020 9:00AM by OK! Staff

Tommy Lee's L.A. home is back on the market for $4.6 million.

by OK! Staff

So much for Home Sweet Home! After unsuccessful attempts to sell his pad in 2016 and 2018, rock royalty Tommy Lee has put his palace back on the market for $4.6 million — about 20 percent less than what he paid for it 13 years ago.

Located inside a gated L.A. community, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property clocks in at nearly 10,000 square feet, which is more than enough room for the musician, 58, since his kids have flown the coop. (Lee now shares the digs with his wife, 34-year-old social media star Brittany Furlan.)

SEE INSIDE EMMA ROBERTS’ INSTAGRAMMABLE LOS ANGELES HIDEAWAY: PHOTOS

The unique floorplan flows around a central tri-level atrium with towering plants wrapped in fairy lights and a retractable, open-air roof. One glance at the lavish interiors and it’s clear that Lee marches to the beat of his own drum: The abode is filled with tons of Buddhist-orientated iconography, colorful brocade wallpaper, mirrored ceilings and glitzy chandeliers.

The residence also features a ton of over-the-top amenities (think: a movie theater with a concessions bar, a wine-tasting area, an updated indoor spa and a state-of-the-art recording studio with two live booths and a control area) that will surely strike a chord with the right buyer.

FOR SALE! CHECK OUT JUSTIN BIEBER & HAILEY BALDWIN‘S HOUSE ON THE MARKET: PHOTOS

Scroll through the gallery below to see the lavish estate.

Cream of the crop: In 1987, the hilltop mansion was built by a developer to be used as his own personal residence.

Looks that kill! The compound offers sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley.

Pets allowed: Furlan struck a pose by the pool with her pooches, Meghan and Wicket.

Ready to downsize? Tommy’s sons, Dylan, 22, and Brandon, 24, are now making a name for themselves in Hollywood.

Several dining and entertaining spaces are located around the atrium, which floods the home with natural light.

The master suite — outfitted with a baby grand piano — opens up to the terrace.

It's easy to live like a VIP when you have your very own wet bar!

Closet envy! The drummer showed off a quirky pair of pants in his massive dressing room.

Talk about all the bells and whistles: The pad even has a koi pond!

