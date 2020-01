Photo credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

"There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through. So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so, proud," she said during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday, January 18.