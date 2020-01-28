trending in NEWS
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant reportedly had a “deal” to never fly in helicopters together before his tragic death at the age of 41 on Sunday, January 26. The couple seemingly made the pact in an effort to make sure their children didn’t lose both parents in the event of a crash. Kobe, daughter Gianna and seven others perished when the helicopter they were traveling in slammed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California.
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas
