Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant reportedly had a “deal” to never fly in helicopters together before his tragic death at the age of 41 on Sunday, January 26. The couple seemingly made the pact in an effort to make sure their children didn’t lose both parents in the event of a crash. Kobe, daughter Gianna and seven others perished when the helicopter they were traveling in slammed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California.

