Photo credit: Shutterstock

This isn't the first time Kourtney has been called out over her behavior on the show. The mother-of-three and her family faced backlash for engaging in a massive food fight on a previous episode. "Shame on all of you, people would give their right arm for that food!! Disgusting,” one fan wrote on social media. “Makes me cringe to think of all the food that was wasted,” another added. “How many people are dying of starvation around the world?” a fan questioned.