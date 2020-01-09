Kourtney Kardashian grabbed dinner at Matsuhisa sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with friends on Wednesday, January 8. The reality star dined with model Suki Waterhouse and other pals and appeared to be in a great mood as she left the eatery.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kourtney Kardashian grabbed dinner at Matsuhisa sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with friends on Wednesday, January 8. The reality star dined with model Suki Waterhouse and other pals and appeared to be in a great mood as she left the eatery.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!