Grandma Of Eight

Kris Jenner Speaks Out About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy For The First Time In Emotional Interview

February 6, 2018 10:58AM by

The momager also reveals the moment that had her 'bawling.'

by

Kris Jenner is now a grandma of eight! The momager made her first public appearance since the birth of Kylie Jenner‘s new daughter and she dished on the pregnancy and her new granddaughter in an emotional new interview! Click through our gallery to see what she said!

Kris Jenner Speaks Out About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy For The First Time In Emotional Interview

Kris stopped by the Rachel Zoe Collection Presentation and Dinner at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday night.
“She’s amazing. An amazing mom,” the reality star told PEOPLE about her daughter Kylie, who just gave birth to her first daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.
The 20-year-old shared an 11-minute montage of never-before-seen clips from her pregnancy and birth on Sunday when she finally announced it to the world.
“I was bawling! I was crying so hard, especially at the end. And I still cried,” the momager said of watching the emotional footage her daughter shared.
The makeup mogul even included a sweet clip of the babies hand and body right after the birth, but didn't show the newborn's face yet.
“It’s a whole ‘nother dimension of love and family, and feeling so lucky to be where we are today. It’s really an exciting time,” Kris, who is now the grandmother to eight, continued.
“Any mom just wants her family to be happy, healthy, peaceful, joyful and that’s my joy,” she added. “They’re my heart!”
Kylie has yet to confirm the babies name, but many believe she's naming the baby Posie, short for Mariposa — a word that is Spanish for “butterfly." Throughout the birth announcement video, the Life Of Kylie star is seen wearing a butterfly necklace that she continuously touches and the camera zooms in on.
