Kim Kardashian is still breaking the internet, despite Kanye West not approving of her sexy photos. “Say hello to my little friend,” the 39-year-old reality star captioned a photo of herself wearing a gray tank top and underwear with her dog on August 13.

Of course, the television personality — who was referring to the famous line in the movie Scarface — got a lot of love in the comments section. Rob Kardashian wrote, “You never even seen Scarface stop playing.” One fan wrote, “Get it, Kim,” while another echoed, “Oooow hot.”

But one person who didn’t leave a remark? West. In 2019, the dad of four confronted Kardashian and told her he didn’t like her tight Met Gala dress during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “You are my wife, and it affects me when your pictures are too sexy,” he said.

Kardashian and her husband, West, 43, have been through their fair share of ups and downs recently. In July, the makeup mogul was not happy with the rapper after he revealed at his presidential campaign rally that they almost aborted their first child, North West. The Chicago native then claimed that Kardashian tried to “lock [him] up” on Twitter following the controversial statement.

However, the brunette beauty — who shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months, with West — got candid about the musical artist’s struggle with bipolar disorder shortly after. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she added.

The famous couple and their kids went to the Dominican Republic to work out some of their marital problems, which “definitely helped put things at ease for the time being,” a source told Us Weekly about the getaway.

“But the issues they were dealing with go deeper than that and unfortunately won’t just be solved with a trip,” the insider added.

However, the mom of four is doing everything she can to salvage their marriage. “Kim is focused on healing with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” the source revealed. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”