Photo credit: Shutterstock

Insiders suspected Kylie and Travis would likely reconcile following their breakup, but it doesn't sound as if that possibility is very likely anymore . "Kylie and Travis are still not back together. It doesn’t look like they will immediately reconcile anymore. They have differing objectives and two different lives," a source told Us Weekly . "Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great," the source added.