Stormi, 22 months, bundled up in a white puffer jacket and matching pants. Kylie, 22, made sure she was safe with a pink helmet and she shielded her eyes from the glare with goggles. "Yay big girl! You're so cool baby," Kylie could be heard saying in the background of the clip. "I can't handle this," the LipKit mogul captioned the video. "Stop!!!! I cannot handle this," sisterwrote in the comments section of the post. "Dying over here,"added. "Stormi is straight chillin! What a natural," a third person noted.