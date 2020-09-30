She’s wearing her heart on her sleeve! Demi Lovato is releasing new music amid her split from Max Ehrich. On Tuesday, September 29, the singer tweeted, “Music is always there for me … song in the am.”

The 28-year-old pop star has not spoken about her broken engagement just yet, but she seemingly dissed her ex by wearing a T-shirt on social media which read, “Dogs over people.”

Of course, fans couldn’t help but support Lovato following her heartbreak. One person wrote, “Same pls I hope you’re OK,” while another added, “Always remember no matter what life throws our way there’s always a purpose and lesson that can be learned from those experiences. You are a strong young woman, and we love you. Also, if this means new music in the morning, I can’t wait.”

A third user added, “Hey, queen. Love you, you can get through this rough time. Music is ALWAYS there for you. Can’t wait to hear you express yourself. We got you.”

Ehrich and Lovato ended their engagement last week after just six months together . “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish this time they spent together.”

However, the actor claims that they “haven’t officially ended anything .”

“To this moment … we haven’t spoken over the phone ,” the 29-year-old wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story on September 27. “I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria [Demi] and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

One day later, The Young and the Restless star revealed he was moving on . “One chapter finally closed this am,” he wrote. “Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends, and my art. Good vibes only.”

Despite looking so in love on social media, a source told PEOPLE that the two were having “conflicts” right before their split. “It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max’s intentions weren’t genuine,” the insider said.

Ultimately, Ehrich’s ego kept getting bigger and bigger, which caused a lot of friction between the two stars. “Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months,” the source added. “They lived in a bubble with zero stress and everything was just fun. Max shot up in fame, and it’s been hard. He got wrapped up in Hollywood.”

The brunette beauty even stuck by her man’s side after old tweets resurfaced in which he admitted he was in love with Selena Gomez. Lovato called the posts “fake” via her Instagram Story on September 13. Shortly after, the ‘Confident’ songstress realized that Ehrich was just “trying to further his career by using her name behind her back,” the insider revealed. “It was hard for Demi to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max.”

At the end of the day, Lovato seems to be “doing OK,” the source said, adding that “[the breakup] is a good thing.”