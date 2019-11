Photo credit: MEGA

Lamar's son, 17, was upset by the fact that he learned about his dad's engagement on social media . "Not a txt or phone call to see how people who've known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react. Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don't approve of homegirl but she already got your a** ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that's been how life been all the time as a son of an Odom," the teenager wrote on Instagram.