Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds seemingly took a swipe at ex Jim Edmonds while discussing what she’s looking for in her next relationship. Meghan confessed that she’d like to find a partner that “isn’t jealous or trying to suppress” her. Meghan and Jim split after five years of marriage in October 2019.

