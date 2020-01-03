trending in COUPLES
Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds seemingly took a swipe at ex Jim Edmonds while discussing what she’s looking for in her next relationship. Meghan confessed that she’d like to find a partner that “isn’t jealous or trying to suppress” her. Meghan and Jim split after five years of marriage in October 2019.
View this post on Instagram
Monochrome on the outside, rainbow color explosion on the inside 🌈 2020 is our year! Raise your vibe and let your light shine 💫 countdown is ON ... set your intentions NOW! I need some more good ones... help me out!
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
Bleeding blue tonight in the Lou... let’s do this, boys! #LGB
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
Pushing each other along every day ❤️
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
Day one of trying to start over (yes it took me this long). I allowed my situation to get the best of me, but I will not allow lies and false accusations to bring me down ever again. I’m finally back in the gym and trying to get myself together. The struggle is real for all of us... me included! Thank you to everyone that supported me. #onedayatatime #support @archapparelstl
A post shared by James Patrick (@jimedmonds15) on
